Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Acquires C$497,121.24 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$497,121.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,242,803.10.

Capstone Power Stock Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.04.

Capstone Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

