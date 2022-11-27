Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,268 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAH opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

