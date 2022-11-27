Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

