CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
