Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) PT Raised to €43.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

