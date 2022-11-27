CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.05.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
