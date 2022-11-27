CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.05.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CGI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CGI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.