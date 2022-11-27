Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $234.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.