CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375,663 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

