CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lincoln National by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $21,711,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $12,894,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

