CI Investments Inc. Sells 52,199 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HPQ opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

