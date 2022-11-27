Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.26. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

