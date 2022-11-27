ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $148.81 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $155.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

