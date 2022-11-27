ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 42.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period.

BOOT stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

