Commerce Bank Acquires 2,655 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

