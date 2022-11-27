Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $527.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

