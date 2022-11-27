Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $4,126,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

