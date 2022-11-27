Commerce Bank Has $7.36 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

