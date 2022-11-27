Commerce Bank Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

