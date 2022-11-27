Commerce Bank Has $8.63 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.86 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

