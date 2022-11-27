Commerce Bank Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,996 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

