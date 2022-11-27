Commerce Bank Sells 119 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.97 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

