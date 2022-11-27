Commerce Bank Sells 126 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

