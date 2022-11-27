Commerce Bank Sells 472 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

