Commerce Bank Sells 8,507 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $186.10 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

