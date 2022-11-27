Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Articles
