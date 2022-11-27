Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

