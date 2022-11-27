Contrasting Hagerty (HGTY) & Its Peers

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hagerty to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 143 934 1148 27 2.47

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Hagerty’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hagerty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 4.85% 28.10% 3.29%

Risk and Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -15.11 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 161.25

Hagerty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hagerty rivals beat Hagerty on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

