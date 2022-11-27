Contrasting Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87%

Volatility and Risk

Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 7.3, meaning that its stock price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine $1.50 million 36.25 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.21

Nexeon MedSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexeon MedSystems and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 458.22%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Summary

Nexeon MedSystems beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon MedSystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

