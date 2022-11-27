Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.0 %

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.