Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.