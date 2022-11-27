Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.54.

COST opened at $533.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.97 and its 200 day moving average is $498.31.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

