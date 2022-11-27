Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of Yum China worth $80,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after buying an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 536,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.