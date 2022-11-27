Credit Suisse AG Has $115.51 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Ecolab worth $115,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

