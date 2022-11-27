Credit Suisse AG Has $77.27 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $77,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $601,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Aflac by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Aflac by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 385,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 501,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

