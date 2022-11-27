Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $82,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

