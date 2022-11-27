Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $78,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.58 and its 200 day moving average is $406.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

