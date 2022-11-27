Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Welltower worth $84,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.