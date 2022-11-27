Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Welltower worth $84,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
