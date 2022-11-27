Credit Suisse AG Sells 132,976 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Williams Companies worth $84,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

WMB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

