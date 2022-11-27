Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Cheniere Energy worth $110,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 141,354 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $155,852,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 454,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $173.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

