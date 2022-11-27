Critical Analysis: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) vs. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and Agile Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $10.10 million 34.15 -$158.16 million ($0.85) -2.16 Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 1.96 -$74.89 million ($15.02) -0.01

Agile Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,266.91% -171.18% -82.17% Agile Therapeutics -797.48% -1,074.50% -186.41%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ardelyx and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ardelyx and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 2 4 0 2.67 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ardelyx currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 180.80%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Agile Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Agile Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia. It is also developing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease; and RDX020, an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd. in China, and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.