Critical Comparison: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FieldPoint Petroleum and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get FieldPoint Petroleum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.04%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 20.49% 20,879.98% 22.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeoPark $688.54 million 1.23 $61.13 million $3.47 4.05

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Rating)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.