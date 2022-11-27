Critical Contrast: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) vs. Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Eliem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -295.68% -109.44% -41.97% Eliem Therapeutics N/A -31.38% -29.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 7 0 2.88 Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Eliem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Eliem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.52%. Given Eliem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eliem Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Eliem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 87.92 -$386.21 million ($1.19) -40.43 Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.48 million ($1.83) -1.54

Eliem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eliem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

