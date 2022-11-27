Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $90.57 Average PT from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.88. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

