CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 367.0% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

