CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.49. 10,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 92,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVRx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $257.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 218.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVRx by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.