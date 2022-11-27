Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 1,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 29,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.