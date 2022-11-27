Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 24,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 217.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 229,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $358,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

