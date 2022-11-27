Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 24,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
