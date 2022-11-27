Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

