Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.17 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

