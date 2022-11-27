DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.