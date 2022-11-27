DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $215.83 Average PT from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

